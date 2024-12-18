Chief Master Sergeant Jamie Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 375th Air Mobility Wing command chief, discuss resilience and exchange stories on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Newman and Andrews underline why it is important for airmen to remain resilient and how to have grit. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)
This work, Taste Budz Episode 8: Resilience, by SrA Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
