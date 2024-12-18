Taste Budz Episode 7: Commissioning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 375th Air Mobility Wing command chief, and Senior Airman Steven Ha, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical technician, discuss the process of commissioning in the Air Force on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Ha explains his application process and prerequisites to join the Inner Service Physician Assistant Program that the Air Force offers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)