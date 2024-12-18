Taste Budz Episode 7: Commissioning

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 375th Air Mobility Wing command chief, and Senior Airman Steven Ha, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical technician, discuss the process of commissioning in the Air Force on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Ha explains his application process and prerequisites to join the Inner Service Physician Assistant Program that the Air Force offers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 09:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|948256
|VIRIN:
|240707-F-PX896-1001
|PIN:
|246002
|Filename:
|DOD_110752695
|Length:
|00:23:45
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
