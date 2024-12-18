Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taste Budz Episode 7: Commissioning

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 375th Air Mobility Wing command chief, and Senior Airman Steven Ha, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical technician, discuss the process of commissioning in the Air Force on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Ha explains his application process and prerequisites to join the Inner Service Physician Assistant Program that the Air Force offers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)

    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, Taste Budz Episode 7: Commissioning, by SrA Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

