Taste Budz Episode 6: To Honor With Dignity

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 375th Air Mobility Wing command chief, and Staff Sgt. Victoria Arbelaez, Scott Air Force Base honor guard scheduling lead, discuss the mission of honor guard.
The Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard, part of the 375th AMW, provides military funeral honors for all active duty members, retirees, and veterans who have served honorably in the Army Air Corps, Army Air Forces, Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 09:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|948254
|VIRIN:
|240416-F-PX896-1001
|PIN:
|246002
|Filename:
|DOD_110752665
|Length:
|00:13:41
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
