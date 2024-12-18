Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taste Budz Episode 6: To Honor With Dignity

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 375th Air Mobility Wing command chief, and Staff Sgt. Victoria Arbelaez, Scott Air Force Base honor guard scheduling lead, discuss the mission of honor guard.
    The Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard, part of the 375th AMW, provides military funeral honors for all active duty members, retirees, and veterans who have served honorably in the Army Air Corps, Army Air Forces, Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 09:32
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, Taste Budz Episode 6: To Honor With Dignity, by SrA Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS

