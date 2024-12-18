Taste Budz Episode 6: To Honor With Dignity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 375th Air Mobility Wing command chief, and Staff Sgt. Victoria Arbelaez, Scott Air Force Base honor guard scheduling lead, discuss the mission of honor guard.

The Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard, part of the 375th AMW, provides military funeral honors for all active duty members, retirees, and veterans who have served honorably in the Army Air Corps, Army Air Forces, Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)