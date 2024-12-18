Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays from 7th ATC

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC) Commander and Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin, Command Sgt. Maj. of 7th ATC, wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 10:41
