Ahead of his trip around the globe, Santa Claus visited AFN Kaiserslautern to answer questions from listeners live on-air. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 05:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948231
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-GM327-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110752276
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Claus visits AFN Kaiserslautern (1080p), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.