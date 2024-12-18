Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Claus visits AFN Kaiserslautern (720p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Ahead of his trip around the globe, Santa Claus visited AFN Kaiserslautern to answer questions from listeners live on-air. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 05:26
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Claus visits AFN Kaiserslautern (720p), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Europe
    holidays
    Santa

