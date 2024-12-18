Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st LRS showcases Osan Air Base Shuttle

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron provides base shuttle services for personnel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 26, 2024. The shuttle connects key locations across the base, providing convenient transportation for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.25.2024 23:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948228
    VIRIN: 241226-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_110752245
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st LRS showcases Osan Air Base Shuttle, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transportation
    Osan AB
    7th Air Force
    51st LRS

