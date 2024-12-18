The new O’Malley Dining Facility officially opened at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 25, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.1901
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 20:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948225
|VIRIN:
|241223-F-CJ696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110752219
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan's O'Malley Dining Facility grand opening, by SrA James Johnson and SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.