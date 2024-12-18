Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program 2024

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Michael Dyer 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Join us as we take a look inside the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program. Throughout the year Yellow Ribbon gathers with Airmen from all over with their families of Pre & Post Deployment to connect with resources during and after the deployment cycle.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 18:51
    Location: US

    Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program
    yellow ribbon
    AFRC
    family activities

