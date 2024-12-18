Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 Initiatives: Integrate our Product Lines as a Regional System of Healthcare

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Video by Carol Kaplan and Ricardo Reyes-Guevara

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Join U.S. Navy Commander Andrew Benson, Director for Clinical Support, as he discusses one of the 12 Initiatives: "Integrate our Product Lines as a Regional System of Healthcare." Walter Reed is using horizontal and vertical integration to launch the New Model of Care, "Walter's Way," enhancing specialty services, streamlining patient care, and introducing scheduled virtual visits integrated within MHS GENESIS. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 14:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 948134
    VIRIN: 231223-D-EC642-2001
    Filename: DOD_110751138
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    This work, 12 Initiatives: Integrate our Product Lines as a Regional System of Healthcare, by Carol Kaplan and Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    12 Initiatives

