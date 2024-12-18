Join U.S. Navy Commander Andrew Benson, Director for Clinical Support, as he discusses one of the 12 Initiatives: "Integrate our Product Lines as a Regional System of Healthcare." Walter Reed is using horizontal and vertical integration to launch the New Model of Care, "Walter's Way," enhancing specialty services, streamlining patient care, and introducing scheduled virtual visits integrated within MHS GENESIS. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 14:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|948134
|VIRIN:
|231223-D-EC642-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110751138
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12 Initiatives: Integrate our Product Lines as a Regional System of Healthcare, by Carol Kaplan and Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.