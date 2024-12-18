video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948134" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join U.S. Navy Commander Andrew Benson, Director for Clinical Support, as he discusses one of the 12 Initiatives: "Integrate our Product Lines as a Regional System of Healthcare." Walter Reed is using horizontal and vertical integration to launch the New Model of Care, "Walter's Way," enhancing specialty services, streamlining patient care, and introducing scheduled virtual visits integrated within MHS GENESIS. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)