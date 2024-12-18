Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Schultz on Readiness

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Graves 

    643rd Regional Support Group

    Command Sergeant Major William Schultz, Command Sergeant Major of the 643rd Readiness Support Group, stationed out of Whitehall, Ohio, speaks on readiness during the opening remarks of the 643rd Yearly Training Brief at Fort Knox, KY on December 9th, 2024.

    TAGS

    brief
    readiness
    training
    motivational

