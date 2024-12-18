Command Sergeant Major William Schultz, Command Sergeant Major of the 643rd Readiness Support Group, stationed out of Whitehall, Ohio, speaks on readiness during the opening remarks of the 643rd Yearly Training Brief at Fort Knox, KY on December 9th, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 14:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948115
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-AJ198-5367
|Filename:
|DOD_110751052
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Schultz on Readiness, by SFC David Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
