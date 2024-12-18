Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Enjoy a moment of laughter from AFRC. Happy Holidays from Command Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nunez.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 14:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 948108
    VIRIN: 241218-F-TA619-9566
    Filename: DOD_110751029
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays, by Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    happy holidays
    AFRC
    Holiday Greeting Holiday Shoutout
    Holiday Greeting 2024

