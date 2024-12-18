Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMC and SMMC Holiday Message to the Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    Communication Directorate             

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, provide a message to the force on the holidays, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 19, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 13:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948106
    VIRIN: 241223-M-VO268-1002
    Filename: DOD_110751008
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMC
    Holidays
    SMMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download