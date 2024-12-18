CMC and SMMC Holiday Message to the Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, provide a message to the force on the holidays, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 19, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)