CMC and SMMC Holiday Message to the Force

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, provide a message to the force on the holidays, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 19, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 13:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948106
|VIRIN:
|241223-M-VO268-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110751008
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
