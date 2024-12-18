Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Message from the EC Command Team

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center

    Happy Holidays from the Expeditionary Center Family, may your holiday be filled with love from family and friends this season, thank you for all you do.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 948099
    VIRIN: 241223-F-MA925-2205
    Filename: DOD_110750922
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Message from the EC Command Team, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EC

