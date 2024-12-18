SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year in Review: Air Force Reoptimization Progress and Space Force Development

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, we look back at two significant stories from 2024: Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Allvin, praises Airmen for embracing and advancing efforts to reoptimize the force, and Space Force Chief of Space Operations, General Chance Saltzman, reflects on historical lessons to guide the future of the Space Force.