    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year in Review: Air Force Reoptimization Progress and Space Force Development

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephani Barge 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, we look back at two significant stories from 2024: Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Allvin, praises Airmen for embracing and advancing efforts to reoptimize the force, and Space Force Chief of Space Operations, General Chance Saltzman, reflects on historical lessons to guide the future of the Space Force.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948093
    VIRIN: 241223-F-UO935-1936
    Filename: DOD_110750775
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    ATAF
    ATAF(S)

