    El Paso during the holidays - "It's Better at Bliss"

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison commander and command sergeant major, respectively, check in from downtown El Paso, Texas, recently with another reason why “It’s Better at Bliss.”

    Date Taken: 12.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:07
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    IMCOM
    AMC

