    Combat Logistics Regiment 1 offloads LCU during Steel Knight 24

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Cpl. Casandra Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group transport 7-ton trucks from Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, as part of Steel Knight 24 to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Casandra Marrero)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 1 offloads LCU during Steel Knight 24, by Cpl Casandra Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Offload
    ACU1
    I MEF
    Sailors
    Marines
    Steel Knight

