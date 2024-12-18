Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Dakota National Guard 2024 Year in Review

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Check out the North Dakota National Guard 2024 Year in Review! Our Soldiers and Airmen accomplished a lot in 2024. Join us as we look back on the highlights, memorable moments, and historical events that happened throughout the year!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 11:35
    Category: Package
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

    TAGS

    Air Force
    NDNG
    North Dakota National Guard
    Army
    National Guard

