Marine Corps Security Guard Retirees Receive Awards at MSG Graduation

The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps presented awards to three retired Marines formerly assigned to Marine Security Guard Detachment, Cameroon during an MSG graduation at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on 12 December, 2024. The three retired Marines received recognition for their life saving actions in 1977, prior to the Sergeant Major addressing the MSG graduating class, families, friends, and retirees. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)
12.12.2024
12.23.2024
|B-Roll
|948081
|241212-M-HK323-6896
|DOD_110750640
|00:38:15
|Location:
MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
