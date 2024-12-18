Marine Corps Security Guard Retirees Receive Awards at MSG Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948081" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps presented awards to three retired Marines formerly assigned to Marine Security Guard Detachment, Cameroon during an MSG graduation at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on 12 December, 2024. The three retired Marines received recognition for their life saving actions in 1977, prior to the Sergeant Major addressing the MSG graduating class, families, friends, and retirees. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)