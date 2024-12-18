Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Security Guard Retirees Receive Awards at MSG Graduation

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps presented awards to three retired Marines formerly assigned to Marine Security Guard Detachment, Cameroon during an MSG graduation at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on 12 December, 2024. The three retired Marines received recognition for their life saving actions in 1977, prior to the Sergeant Major addressing the MSG graduating class, families, friends, and retirees. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948081
    VIRIN: 241212-M-HK323-6896
    Filename: DOD_110750640
    Length: 00:38:15
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Marine Corps Security Guard Retirees Receive Awards at MSG Graduation, by LCpl Hannah Kear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Quantico
    MSG
    MCBQ
    COMMSTRAT

