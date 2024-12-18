Marine Corps Fire and Rescue Survival Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps firefighters with Fire and Emergency Services Division (FESD) Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River participate in a Marine Corps Fire and Rescue Survival (MCFRAS) course on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 18-22, 2024. Marine Corps Air Station New River Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue and MCB Camp Lejeune FESD worked in tandem to host an inaugural MCFRAS course to spread advanced knowledge and tactical skills among Department of Defense firefighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)