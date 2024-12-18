U.S. Marine Corps firefighters with Fire and Emergency Services Division (FESD) Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River participate in a Marine Corps Fire and Rescue Survival (MCFRAS) course on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 18-22, 2024. Marine Corps Air Station New River Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue and MCB Camp Lejeune FESD worked in tandem to host an inaugural MCFRAS course to spread advanced knowledge and tactical skills among Department of Defense firefighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 12:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948076
|VIRIN:
|241223-M-GV552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110750593
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Fire and Rescue Survival Course, by Cpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
