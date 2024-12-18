Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Fire and Rescue Survival Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps firefighters with Fire and Emergency Services Division (FESD) Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River participate in a Marine Corps Fire and Rescue Survival (MCFRAS) course on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 18-22, 2024. Marine Corps Air Station New River Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue and MCB Camp Lejeune FESD worked in tandem to host an inaugural MCFRAS course to spread advanced knowledge and tactical skills among Department of Defense firefighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948076
    VIRIN: 241223-M-GV552-1001
    Filename: DOD_110750593
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Fire and Rescue Survival Course, by Cpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCFRAS, Marine Corps Firefighters, Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River, FESD, Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download