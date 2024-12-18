Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Holiday Shoutout

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed's Board of Directors wishes a Happy Holidays to the entire hospital staff, Dec. 19, 2024. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 10:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 948073
    VIRIN: 241219-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110750571
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

