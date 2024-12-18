The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea (USAMMC-K) is the Theater Lead Agent for Medical Materiel (TLAMM) for the Korean peninsula, responsible for medical materiel management, medical maintenance, customer support, supply chain planning, and medical logistics integration for U.S. forces in the Republic of Korea. USAMMC-K is a direct reporting unit to the U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948072
|VIRIN:
|241223-A-VU474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110750565
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMMC-K Command Video, by Abigail Chipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.