USAMMC-K Command Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948072" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea (USAMMC-K) is the Theater Lead Agent for Medical Materiel (TLAMM) for the Korean peninsula, responsible for medical materiel management, medical maintenance, customer support, supply chain planning, and medical logistics integration for U.S. forces in the Republic of Korea. USAMMC-K is a direct reporting unit to the U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.