Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMMC-K Command Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    11.13.2024

    Video by Abigail Chipps 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea (USAMMC-K) is the Theater Lead Agent for Medical Materiel (TLAMM) for the Korean peninsula, responsible for medical materiel management, medical maintenance, customer support, supply chain planning, and medical logistics integration for U.S. forces in the Republic of Korea. USAMMC-K is a direct reporting unit to the U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948072
    VIRIN: 241223-A-VU474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110750565
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMC-K Command Video, by Abigail Chipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDLOG
    Medical Logistics
    AMLC
    USAMMC-K
    US Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download