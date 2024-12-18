Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic - 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    A special video message from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic with Capt. Ryan Carey, Commanding Officer, and Tom Barstow, Business Director, wishing everyone Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 08:37
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 948055
    VIRIN: 241223-N-ST310-1001
    Filename: DOD_110750430
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic - 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    NAVFAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download