Happy Holidays from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic - 2024

A special video message from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic with Capt. Ryan Carey, Commanding Officer, and Tom Barstow, Business Director, wishing everyone Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 08:37
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|948055
|VIRIN:
|241223-N-ST310-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110750430
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Department of the Navy