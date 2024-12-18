Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Santa Drop delivers holiday cheer to Ramstein AB B-Roll

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen and U.S. Soldiers parachute onto the drop zone during Operation Santa Drop at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024. The operation delivered holiday cheer to the Kaiserslautern Military Community as service members landed on the installation wearing holiday sweaters. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 06:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948048
    VIRIN: 241220-F-VY348-2973
    Filename: DOD_110750343
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Santa Drop delivers holiday cheer to Ramstein AB B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435 CRG
    5th QM
    86th OSS
    Operation Santa Drop
    Army 16th Sustainment Brigade

