Operation Santa Drop delivers holiday cheer to Ramstein AB B-Roll

U.S. Airmen and U.S. Soldiers parachute onto the drop zone during Operation Santa Drop at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024. The operation delivered holiday cheer to the Kaiserslautern Military Community as service members landed on the installation wearing holiday sweaters. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)