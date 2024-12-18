Year in Review - 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to 3d Marine Division have conducted joint, multilateral exercises over the last year throughout the Indo-Pacific region, fostering enhanced cooperation with our foreign counterparts. The 3d Marine Division continues to operate as part of the Stand-In Force in the first island chain ready to secure, seize and defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the Fleet, the Joint Force, and partnered and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura and Lance Cpl. Cara Castaneda)