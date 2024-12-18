Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year in Review - 2024

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castaneda and Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to 3d Marine Division have conducted joint, multilateral exercises over the last year throughout the Indo-Pacific region, fostering enhanced cooperation with our foreign counterparts. The 3d Marine Division continues to operate as part of the Stand-In Force in the first island chain ready to secure, seize and defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the Fleet, the Joint Force, and partnered and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura and Lance Cpl. Cara Castaneda)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 06:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948044
    VIRIN: 241215-M-BK941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110750301
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    4th Marine regiment, 12th MLR, 3d MARDIV, 3d Marine Division, JWTC, FUJI VIPER

