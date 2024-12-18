U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to 3d Marine Division have conducted joint, multilateral exercises over the last year throughout the Indo-Pacific region, fostering enhanced cooperation with our foreign counterparts. The 3d Marine Division continues to operate as part of the Stand-In Force in the first island chain ready to secure, seize and defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the Fleet, the Joint Force, and partnered and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura and Lance Cpl. Cara Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 06:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948044
|VIRIN:
|241215-M-BK941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110750301
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Year in Review - 2024, by LCpl Cara Castaneda and LCpl Nevaeh Segura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.