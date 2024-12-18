Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall 2024 Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. William OBrien 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    2024 Holiday Message to Airmen and Guardians from the SECAF

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 04:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948037
    VIRIN: 241216-F-GA295-9203
    Filename: DOD_110750233
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    SECAF
    Holiday Message
    Frank Kendall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download