Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASG-Jordan HHC holiday shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The command team from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Area Support Group - Jordan, wish family and friends a happy holiday from the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, on Dec. 19, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Richard Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 07:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 948034
    VIRIN: 241219-A-FL622-1001
    Filename: DOD_110750129
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASG-Jordan HHC holiday shout-out, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    ARCENT
    ASG-Jordan
    GenericHolidaySeason2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download