The command team from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Area Support Group - Jordan, wish family and friends a happy holiday from the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, on Dec. 19, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Richard Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 07:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|948034
|VIRIN:
|241219-A-FL622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110750129
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ASG-Jordan HHC holiday shout-out, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.