Meet the Team: Ethan

In this "Meet the Team" video series, meet Ethan Vargas, an engineering intern. He is getting to apply what he is learning about construction management from his classes at University of Guam to his work with NAVFAC.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 00:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|948023
|VIRIN:
|240412-N-QV371-1557
|Filename:
|DOD_110750054
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
