Meet the Team: Ethan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948023" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this "Meet the Team" video series, meet Ethan Vargas, an engineering intern. He is getting to apply what he is learning about construction management from his classes at University of Guam to his work with NAVFAC.