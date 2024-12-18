B-roll of U.S. military aircraft sitting on the flight line during Accelerating the Legacy at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. JB Charleston hosts "Accelerating the Legacy" annually to honor the Tuskegee Airmen's legacy, offering professional development and networking opportunities.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 22:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948021
|VIRIN:
|240216-F-CG010-1094
|Filename:
|DOD_110750000
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Accelerating the Legacy 2024, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
