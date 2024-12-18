Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accelerating the Legacy 2024

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    B-roll of U.S. military aircraft sitting on the flight line during Accelerating the Legacy at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. JB Charleston hosts "Accelerating the Legacy" annually to honor the Tuskegee Airmen's legacy, offering professional development and networking opportunities.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948021
    VIRIN: 240216-F-CG010-1094
    Filename: DOD_110750000
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Accelerating the Legacy 2024, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

