U.S. Army Pfc. Caelum Astra wishes his family and friends in both Jacksonville Florida and South Korea happy holidays from Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Caelum Astra)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 22:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|948019
|VIRIN:
|241218-A-XO196-8516
|Filename:
|DOD_110749998
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PFC Caelum Astra Holiday Shoutout, by PFC Caelum Astra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
