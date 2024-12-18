SSG Jameson Harris Merry Christmas

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris wishes happy holidays to family and friends in Memphis Tenn., from Camp Casey, South Korea on Dec. 18, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Caelum Astra)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 22:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|948010
|VIRIN:
|241218-A-XO196-3956
|Filename:
|DOD_110749978
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
