    SSG Jameson Harris Merry Christmas

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2024

    Video by Pfc. Caelum Astra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris wishes happy holidays to family and friends in Memphis Tenn., from Camp Casey, South Korea on Dec. 18, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Caelum Astra)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 22:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 948010
    VIRIN: 241218-A-XO196-3956
    Filename: DOD_110749978
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    Hometown: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, SSG Jameson Harris Merry Christmas, by PFC Caelum Astra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Holiday Season
    U.S. Army
    Army
    KATUSA
    USAG Yongsan-Casey

