    54th WPW & 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship Final Video

    CAMP ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Watch as soldiers from United States, Netherlands, and Italy compete in the 54th Winston P. Wilson and 34th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Sniper Championship at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Dec. 10, 2024. The WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championship, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, brings together elite marksmen from around the world to compete in precision shooting and tactical decision-making, honoring the storied legacy of military sniper excellence. (National Guard video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)

    sniper
    marksmanship
    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

