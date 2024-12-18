54th WPW & 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship Final Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch as soldiers from United States, Netherlands, and Italy compete in the 54th Winston P. Wilson and 34th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Sniper Championship at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Dec. 10, 2024. The WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championship, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, brings together elite marksmen from around the world to compete in precision shooting and tactical decision-making, honoring the storied legacy of military sniper excellence. (National Guard video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)