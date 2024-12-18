Watch as soldiers from United States, Netherlands, and Italy compete in the 54th Winston P. Wilson and 34th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Sniper Championship at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Dec. 10, 2024. The WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championship, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, brings together elite marksmen from around the world to compete in precision shooting and tactical decision-making, honoring the storied legacy of military sniper excellence. (National Guard video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 21:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948007
|VIRIN:
|241213-Z-QM363-4192
|Filename:
|DOD_110749939
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|CAMP ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 54th WPW & 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship Final Video, by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.