    Yokota Air Base Cookie Crunch

    JAPAN

    12.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosts their annual cookie crunch on December 17, 2024. Volunteers from the base came together to bake, package cookies, and deliver them to unaccompanied dorm residents.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 20:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948005
    VIRIN: 241217-F-HI767-8981
    Filename: DOD_110749919
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Cookie Crunch, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #YokotaAB #CookieCrunch #TeamYokota #Holiday

