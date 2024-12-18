Yokota Air Base hosts their annual cookie crunch on December 17, 2024. Volunteers from the base came together to bake, package cookies, and deliver them to unaccompanied dorm residents.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 20:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948005
|VIRIN:
|241217-F-HI767-8981
|Filename:
|DOD_110749919
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base Cookie Crunch, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS
