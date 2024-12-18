Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Team: Candice

    GUAM

    04.14.2024

    Video by Amy Burrell 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    In this "Meet the Team" video series, meet Candice Arceo, a natural resources specialist at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. She started as an intern and now works to protect endangered species on the island, like sea turtles.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 00:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 948003
    VIRIN: 240415-N-QV371-9779
    Filename: DOD_110749897
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GU

