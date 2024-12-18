Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making it look real

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford answers questions and demonstrates his hobby on Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, January 18, 2024. This video was created to demonstrate understanding of the creation of a multimedia product. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 15:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947988
    VIRIN: 240118-F-XB433-9001
    Filename: DOD_110749676
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making it look real, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    photography
    Airmen
    Morale
    Combat Camera

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download