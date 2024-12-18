Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford answers questions and demonstrates his hobby on Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, January 18, 2024. This video was created to demonstrate understanding of the creation of a multimedia product. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 15:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947988
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-XB433-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110749676
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Making it look real, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.