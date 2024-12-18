U.S. Air Force Captain Kaeli Jones, 437th Air Freight flight commander, fills in as an officer in charge while leading the shuttle program at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2024. The program fosters collaboration between the 437th Maintenance Squadron and the 628th Mission Support Group by providing hands-on insight into each other’s roles and responsibilities, improving culture and understanding across units. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 15:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947987
|VIRIN:
|243101-F-CG010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110749674
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shuttle Program fosters collaboration at Joint Base Charleston, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.