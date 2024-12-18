Shuttle Program fosters collaboration at Joint Base Charleston

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Captain Kaeli Jones, 437th Air Freight flight commander, fills in as an officer in charge while leading the shuttle program at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2024. The program fosters collaboration between the 437th Maintenance Squadron and the 628th Mission Support Group by providing hands-on insight into each other’s roles and responsibilities, improving culture and understanding across units. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)