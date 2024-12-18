Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shuttle Program fosters collaboration at Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Captain Kaeli Jones, 437th Air Freight flight commander, fills in as an officer in charge while leading the shuttle program at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2024. The program fosters collaboration between the 437th Maintenance Squadron and the 628th Mission Support Group by providing hands-on insight into each other’s roles and responsibilities, improving culture and understanding across units. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 15:29
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

