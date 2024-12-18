Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353rd CACOM Soldiers Send Holiday Well Wishes

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Ft. Wadsworth, NY - Col. Clifton Kyle, commander of the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Lo, senior enlisted advisor for the 353rd CACOM, and subordinate unit leaders send holiday greetings to Soldiers and their families here on December 7, 2024.
    (Video By: Master Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    greetings
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Christmas
    Holidays
    USACAPOC(A)
    353rd CACOM

