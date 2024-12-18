U.S. Army Col. William Walker and Capt. Rachel Walker of USACAPOC(A) (U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command) share part of their family story as they participate in the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop on Fort Liberty, NC, Dec. 13, 2024. USACAPOC(A) conducts this annual operation to give soldiers the opportunity to earn jump-wings from participating foreign allies and to collect Christmas gifts to donate for Toys for Tots. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2024 21:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947970
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-VC966-3964
|Filename:
|DOD_110749543
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Legacy of Service | Colonel and Captain Walker (90sec vertical), by SGT Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
