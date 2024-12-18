Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-KU DPW-North Holiday shoutout

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Directorate of Public Works - North Director Lt. Col. John Ritchie and DPW-N Senior NCO MSG Kevin Walker, gives a holiday season greeting to family, friends, staff and fellow service members in the CENTCOM AOR, Dec. 10, 2024 (Video by: Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens, U.S. Army)

    LTC John Ritchie
    Director, Directorate of Public Works - North

    MSG Kevin Walker
    Senior NCO, Directorate of Public Works - North

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 06:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947969
    VIRIN: 241206-A-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110749379
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASG-KU DPW-North Holiday shoutout, by SFC Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    Merry Christmas
    DPW
    Big Blue
    University of Kentucky
    CBKU

