    USARCENT FWD G6 Holiday Shoutout

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens 

    U.S. Army Central   

    USARCENT Forward G6 Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Aaron S. Black II and G6 Senior Enlisted Advisor Sgt. Maj. Douglas J. Neal, give a holiday season shoutout in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Dec. 19, 2024 (Video by: Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens, U.S. Army)

    Featuring:
    (left)
    LTC Aaron Black, II
    G6 Deputy Chief of Staff, USARCENT FWD

    (right)
    SGM Douglas Neal
    G6 Senior Enlisted Advisor, USARCENT FWD

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 05:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947967
    VIRIN: 241219-A-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110749360
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: BRIDGEVILLE, DELAWARE, US
    Hometown: MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, US
    Hometown: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
    Hometown: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: SMYRNA, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT FWD G6 Holiday Shoutout, by SFC Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    National Guard
    USARCENT FWD
    Generic Holiday Season 2024

