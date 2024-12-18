USARCENT FWD G6 Holiday Shoutout

USARCENT Forward G6 Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Aaron S. Black II and G6 Senior Enlisted Advisor Sgt. Maj. Douglas J. Neal, give a holiday season shoutout in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Dec. 19, 2024 (Video by: Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens, U.S. Army)
|12.19.2024
|12.21.2024 05:47
|Greetings
