    USS New Mexico (SSN 779) Returns from Deployment in Time for the Holidays

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779) returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after successfully completing a scheduled deployment Dec. 20, 2024, just five days before Christmas.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947946
    VIRIN: 241220-N-JO245-1001
    Filename: DOD_110749040
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    submarines
    submarine
    Deployment
    USS New Mexico
    SSN779

