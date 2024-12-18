The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779) returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after successfully completing a scheduled deployment Dec. 20, 2024, just five days before Christmas.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947946
|VIRIN:
|241220-N-JO245-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110749040
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS New Mexico (SSN 779) Returns from Deployment in Time for the Holidays, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
