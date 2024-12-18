2024 Holiday Message to Fort McCoy

2024 Holiday Message from Fort McCoy: Here's to celebrating a great 2024 at Fort McCoy and the Soldiers and staff that make Fort McCoy the best place to live, work and serve.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 17:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947942
|VIRIN:
|241220-A-CV950-5874
|Filename:
|DOD_110748957
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.