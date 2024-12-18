Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Holiday Message to Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    2024 Holiday Message from Fort McCoy: Here's to celebrating a great 2024 at Fort McCoy and the Soldiers and staff that make Fort McCoy the best place to live, work and serve.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 17:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947942
    VIRIN: 241220-A-CV950-5874
    Filename: DOD_110748957
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Wisconsin
    Holiday Message
    Winter
    Fort McCoy
    Holiday Video

