    PNSY Recruiting 30

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (December 18, 2024): 30 Second PNSY recruiting spot for local movie theatre marketing. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947939
    VIRIN: 241218-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110748783
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    submarine
    Kittery Maine
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Submarines; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; CNO NAVPLAN;

