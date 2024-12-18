KITTERY, Maine (December 18, 2024): 30 Second PNSY recruiting spot for local movie theatre marketing. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947939
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110748783
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PNSY Recruiting 30, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
