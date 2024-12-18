USAF Band of the West Holiday in Blue concert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947936" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S.A.F. Band Of the West at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, Texas performs a Holiday in Blue concert with a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. The concert was 90 minutes long and hosted 3,400 spectators. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)