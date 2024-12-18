Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Band of the West Holiday in Blue concert

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The U.S.A.F. Band Of the West at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, Texas performs a Holiday in Blue concert with a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. The concert was 90 minutes long and hosted 3,400 spectators. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 17:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947936
    VIRIN: 241217-F-FV908-2265
    Filename: DOD_110748737
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Band of the West Holiday in Blue concert, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    Band of the West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download