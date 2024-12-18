USAF Band of the West Holiday in Blue concert

The U.S.A.F. Band Of the West at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, Texas performs a Holiday in Blue concert with a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. The concert was 90 minutes long and hosted 3,400 spectators. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)
|12.17.2024
|12.20.2024 17:14
|Package
|947936
|241217-F-FV908-2265
|DOD_110748737
|00:01:36
|TEXAS, US
|0
|0
