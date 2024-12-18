Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point transports 3 Hawaiian monk seal pups

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point transports three Hawaiian monk seal pups to Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s hospital and conservation program in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Aug. 20, 2024. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration field researchers discovered the underweight pups in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument and determined the pups were unlikely to survive the winter season without medical care and rehabilitation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson) (NOAA Fisheries Permit #22677)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947934
|VIRIN:
|240820-G-PA286-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110748679
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.