Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point transports 3 Hawaiian monk seal pups

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947934" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point transports three Hawaiian monk seal pups to Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s hospital and conservation program in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Aug. 20, 2024. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration field researchers discovered the underweight pups in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument and determined the pups were unlikely to survive the winter season without medical care and rehabilitation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson) (NOAA Fisheries Permit #22677)