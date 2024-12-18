Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point transports 3 Hawaiian monk seal pups

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point transports three Hawaiian monk seal pups to Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s hospital and conservation program in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Aug. 20, 2024. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration field researchers discovered the underweight pups in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument and determined the pups were unlikely to survive the winter season without medical care and rehabilitation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson) (NOAA Fisheries Permit #22677)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 16:04
    Location: HAWAII, US

    USCG
    NOAA
    Hawaii
    partner agencies
    Sealpups

