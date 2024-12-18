Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ETN1 Gabriel Journey City of Norfolk Lifesaving Award Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 5, 2024) – Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Gabriel Journey, assigned to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753), receives a Lifesaving Award and letter of commendation from Mayor Kenneth Alexander, city of Norfolk, and the city of Norfolk Fire Department during an award ceremony.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947927
    VIRIN: 241205-N-JO245-1001
    Filename: DOD_110748620
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, ETN1 Gabriel Journey City of Norfolk Lifesaving Award Ceremony, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    submarines
    submarine
    SUBFOR
    USS Albany
    SSN 753
    SUBLANT

