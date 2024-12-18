NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 5, 2024) – Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Gabriel Journey, assigned to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753), receives a Lifesaving Award and letter of commendation from Mayor Kenneth Alexander, city of Norfolk, and the city of Norfolk Fire Department during an award ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947927
|VIRIN:
|241205-N-JO245-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110748620
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ETN1 Gabriel Journey City of Norfolk Lifesaving Award Ceremony, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.