    Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Operators Cross-train During AUKUS SSW Event Two /Integrated Battle Problem 25.1

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Commander, Submarine Forces conducted the Australia, United Kingdom and U.S. (AUKUS) Subsea and Seabed Warfare (SSW) Event Two / Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 25.1 in the Virginia Capes Dec. 3rd-17th.

    As part of the AUKUS Pillar II – SSW Line of Effort Three, U.S. Navy, Royal Navy and Royal Australian Navy personnel launched, tested and operated several unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) and remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) systems in tandem over the course of the two-week event.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 18:29
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    This work, Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Operators Cross-train During AUKUS SSW Event Two /Integrated Battle Problem 25.1, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    submarines
    submarine
    UUV
    AUV
    ROV
    AUKUS

