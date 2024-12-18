Commander, Submarine Forces conducted the Australia, United Kingdom and U.S. (AUKUS) Subsea and Seabed Warfare (SSW) Event Two / Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 25.1 in the Virginia Capes Dec. 3rd-17th.
As part of the AUKUS Pillar II – SSW Line of Effort Three, U.S. Navy, Royal Navy and Royal Australian Navy personnel launched, tested and operated several unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) and remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) systems in tandem over the course of the two-week event.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947921
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-JO245-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110748517
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Operators Cross-train During AUKUS SSW Event Two / Integrated Battle Problem 25.1, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
