Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Operators Cross-train During AUKUS SSW Event Two / Integrated Battle Problem 25.1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947921" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commander, Submarine Forces conducted the Australia, United Kingdom and U.S. (AUKUS) Subsea and Seabed Warfare (SSW) Event Two / Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 25.1 in the Virginia Capes Dec. 3rd-17th.



As part of the AUKUS Pillar II – SSW Line of Effort Three, U.S. Navy, Royal Navy and Royal Australian Navy personnel launched, tested and operated several unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) and remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) systems in tandem over the course of the two-week event.