    2024 Year in Review

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    2024 year in review B-roll video of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Clips include training exercises, aerial refuelings and orientation flights. (U.S. Air Force video by Carter Denton)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947917
    VIRIN: 241220-F-EX228-1001
    Filename: DOD_110748500
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Year in Review, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    year in review
    refuel
    flight
    training
    orientation
    2024

