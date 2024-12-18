U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and NATO Allied service members receive awards concluding Burmese Chase 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 27, 2024. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S.-led, multilateral exercise that includes training on the integration of ground and air fires, infantry tactics, and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 15:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947915
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-AK118-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110748415
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines Participate in Burmese Chase 24 with NATO Allies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
