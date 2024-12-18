Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Participate in Burmese Chase 24 with NATO Allies

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Courtesy Video

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and NATO Allied service members receive awards concluding Burmese Chase 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 27, 2024. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S.-led, multilateral exercise that includes training on the integration of ground and air fires, infantry tactics, and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 15:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947915
    VIRIN: 250926-M-AK118-3001
    Filename: DOD_110748415
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Burmese Chase, Burmese Chase 24, NATO Allies, II MIG, Allies and partners, NATO

